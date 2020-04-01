Andhra Deputy CM Rubbishes Rumours of Attending Nizamuddin Event as State Tries to Trace Participants

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Amjad Basha has denied rumours that he attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin, which has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus after cases all over the country were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“I went to Delhi on 2nd for a Muslim reservation issue but I didn't attend any religious meetings. This is baseless propaganda by Telugu Desam Party to trouble the government at this juncture,” Basha told News18.

Giving details of his itinerary, Basha said: “I'm a deputy CM of the state and have a protocol to follow. Every activity of mine is recorded. I stayed at AP Bhavan in Delhi on March 3. The next day, I met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and we had a little discussion over the case which is on the table of high court. I then returned to my constituency of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.”

He added that he would act against those spreading fake news in a sensitive situation.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike in the coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Of the 44 cases registered in the state, 19 attended Delhi’s religious event. The state suspects over 700 more people had attended the event.