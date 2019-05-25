Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Governor Invites Jaganmohan Reddy to Form Government at 12:23PM on May 30

After his meeting with the Governor, Reddy called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's official residence in the city. The YSR Congress chief would stay at his home here for the night, sources said.

Tadepalli: YSR Congress President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting with party MPs, at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI)
Hyderabad: YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister-elect of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy was invited by Governor ESL Narasimhan to take oath of office on May 30, at 12.23 PM, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

Earlier, he was elected unanimously as the leader of YSRCP in a meeting of elected MLAs in Tadepally camp office. Then he sent senior leaders of the party Botsa Satyanarayana and others to submit the list of MLAs of the YSR to the Governor. Botsa urged Narasimhan to invite the YCP to form the government.

KCR welcomed Jagan and his wife Bharati Reddy at his convoy reached Pragati Bhavan with floral bouquet and affectionate warm hug.

Jagan invited KCR for his swearing in ceremony and KCR accepted the same. KCR offered sweets to Jagan and felicitated him with shawl. The CM presented a silver Veena to Jagan as well.

Telangana assembly speaker Madhusudana Chary, cabinet ministers Mahamood Ali, Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eswar and MPs Joginapally Santhosh Kumar, K Kesava Rao, leaders Sheri Subhash Reddy, Palla Rajeswar Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao greeted Jagan for his landslide victory in the elections.

KCR introduced his wife Shobha, daughter-in-law Shylima to Jagan and Bharati.

YSRCP MPs Vijaya Sai Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana were also present during the meet.

(With inputs from PV Ramana Kumar)

