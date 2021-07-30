More Than Half of Corporation Posts in Andhra Pradesh Given to SC, ST, BC, Minorities

In a first, 56 per cent of 85 vice-chairpersons and deputy mayor posts of municipality/nagar panchayats will go to the SC/ST/BC and other minority communities. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to the welfare and upliftment of such communities has reflected in the fact that representatives of the SC/ST/0BC and other minority communities have been elected in 48 out of 85 municipalities/nagar panchayats.

In order to ensure social justice by giving these communities more representation in the local administration than they ever received, Reddy has ensured the election of representatives belonging to SC/ST/BC and minority communities to 56 per cent of the 85 posts.

Out of the 85 municipality/nagar panchayats where the elections were held, 24 representatives have been elected from BC and minority communities, 22 have been elected from SC, two from ST and 37 were elected from the OC communities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here