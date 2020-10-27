Andhra Govt Disburses Rs 1,115 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Over 50 Lakh Farmers Get Benefit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed the second installment of input subsidy under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. Around Rs 1,115 crore has been directly credited to nearly 50.47 lakh farmers, including Rs 11,500 each to the state's ROFR Patta holders. A sum of Rs 4,000 has been credited to each beneficiary's account under the second installment.

The government had released the first tranche at the beginning of the Kharif season on May 15. As many as 49.69 lakh farmers benefitted from the scheme as Rs 6,173 crore was credited to their unencumbered accounts. Each farmer was given Rs 7,500 out of the first installment. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country which is extending an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 to farmers, including the tenant farmers and peasant cultivating forest and assigned lands, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The Chief Minister also released input subsidies for the farmers (both agriculture and horticulture), who lost their crops from May to September. A total amount of Rs 136 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of around 1.66 lakh farmers towards compensation for crop loss incurred due to heavy rains and floods from June to September this year.

Reiterating that the welfare of the farmers is the top priority of his government, the Chief Minister said, "A total of 10,641 RBKs will be set up across the state to support farmers in every possible way. Right from sowing the seeds to the time of harvest, farmers should have access to all the basic amenities in place, and the RBKs will be frontline helping these farmers throughout".

Apart from this, he also spoke about how farmers have been supported through various other schemes such as Sunna vaddi, Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to nine-hour free power and crop insurance where the government is spending around Rs 1,030 crore as premium.