Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Andhra Govt to Take Legal Opinion before Ordering CBI Probe into TDP’s 'Insider Trading' in Amaravati

The sub-committee report stated that a company owned by family members of TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the purchase of land in July 2014.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
Andhra Govt to Take Legal Opinion before Ordering CBI Probe into TDP’s 'Insider Trading' in Amaravati
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet sub-committee, which probed into the irregularities and insider trading in the capital Amaravati, submitted its report to the state government which will take legal opinion before referring it to the law enforcing agencies.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Friday, State Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the sub-committee found several irregularities and unfair practices in Amaravati during the previous TDP government.

The state government will take legal opinion and then refer the matter to either Lok Ayukta or opt for a CBI or CID inquiry, he said.

Reiterating his earlier comments, TDP chief chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu demanded a judicial probe into insider trading in Amaravati.

The sub-committee report stated that a company owned by family members of Naidu was involved in the purchase of land in July 2014.

The names of all the land buyers around Amaravati are available with the government. The list includes many people who held high positions in the previous government including ministers, their relatives, workers, and drivers. The transactions took place six months before December 2014, when Amaravati was named as the capital region. of the proposed capital was named.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the cabinet also approved the allocation of Rs 71.48 crore for the purchase of 412 new ambulances and Rs 60.51 crore for the purchase of 656 new 104 vehicles.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the Panchayat elections in the state and specified the reservation details; 6.77 per cent for STs, 19.08 percent for SCs and 34 percent for OBCs.

