Andhra HC Asks Jagan Govt to Stick to 50% Reservations for Upcoming Civic Body Elections

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the ruling YSR Congress camp, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday quashed a government order granting 59% reservations in local body elections.

The court asked the state government to confine reservations to 50% as per existing norms. It also directed the authorities to conduct elections by March-ned

The government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is reportedly worried about losing Central aid worth Rs 3,000 crore if the polls are not held by the end of the month.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had reiterated the Centre’s stand to not grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to a query on the criterion for special category status that Andhra has been demanding ever since it was bifurcated in 2014, Thakur said following recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the category has ceased to exist for states.

