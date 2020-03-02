Andhra HC Asks Jagan Govt to Stick to 50% Reservations for Upcoming Civic Body Elections
The high court asked the state government to confine reservations to 50% as per existing norms. It also directed the authorities to conduct elections by March-ned
Representative image.
Hyderabad: In a major setback to the ruling YSR Congress camp, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday quashed a government order granting 59% reservations in local body elections.
The court asked the state government to confine reservations to 50% as per existing norms. It also directed the authorities to conduct elections by March-ned
The government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is reportedly worried about losing Central aid worth Rs 3,000 crore if the polls are not held by the end of the month.
Earlier, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had reiterated the Centre’s stand to not grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
Responding to a query on the criterion for special category status that Andhra has been demanding ever since it was bifurcated in 2014, Thakur said following recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the category has ceased to exist for states.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajith Kumar Celebrates Son Aadvik's Birthday in Style, See Pics
- Sussanne Khan is All Hearts for Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
- Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
- Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' to be Released as a 304 Page Graphic Novel
- Cristiano Ronaldo Watches from the Stands as Real Madrid Win 1st El Clasico Since His Departure