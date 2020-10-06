Andhra Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram Grabbed Land, Alleges TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chintakayala Ayyana Patrudu on Tuesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram has grabbed 204 acres of land in Kurnool district's Aspari mandal. Patrudu claimed the land was unauthorisedly transferred to the minister's wife, brothers-in-law, and several others.

"The land grab came to light after the Ittina Plantations Pvt. Ltd., which owns these lands, filed a police case against the encroachers," claimed Patrudu, alleging Jayaram grabbed these lands by forging documents in a criminal conspiracy.

"The minister's kin got these lands registered from one Manjunath, who stepped aside from the firm's management a long time ago. A fake document was created that Manjunath was given power of attorney on these lands," Patrudu claimed.

The TDP leader demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy order an impartial probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the land scandal.

"If the CM did not take any action despite having evidence clearly, the public would have to think that he was also a partner in this land grab. No action was taken even 13 days after the TDP gave a complaint to the ACB with evidence that Jayaram accepted a costly Benz car in the ESI scam," he claimed.

Patrudu has also demanded Jayaram to explain how he managed to pay Rs 1.63 crore to register Ittina plantation lands. "All the registrations for 204 acres took place on a single day on March 2 this year. Immediately, the Minister's benamis approached the Kurnool District Cooperative Bank for loans," he said.

He claimed Jayaram has plans to grab over 450 acres of lands belonging to the Ittina company there and said the local farmers, who have equal rights, were now being terrified and not allowed to till the lands.