Andhra MLA Builds Temple-cum-Museum Dedicated to CM Jagan, His Pro-Poor Policies

Followers and party leaders show ardent love and affection on top leadership sometimes surprises all. In such a move, a legislator built a temple-cum-museum near Tirupati in Chittoor district. It boasts of a temple and a museum and a glass hall with Navarathnalu schemes that are synonymous with the nine welfare schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

The temple-cum-museum in Srikalahasti is different as such structures have never come to the fore in recent times. It is not just the temple dedicated to the chief minister as it gives a complete picture of welfare schemes taken up by the Jagan government called “Navarathalu”. Indeed this temple has been adorned with a “Hall of Mirrors”, as it was designed by involving a few experts of neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Ruling party MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy of Sirkalahasthi has come up with this idea that depicts the flagship programme of Navarathnalu in the State.

Each pillar depicts a welfare scheme inaugurated by CM Jaganmohan Reddy

The MLA used his funds and collected money from the leaders and the party activists for the purpose, according to information.

Though initially, this Navarathanlu Alayam estimated about Rs 10 lakh, its cost increased to around Rs 2 crore as it was finally developed into an enticing museum and nine schemes explained separately for a common man.

The schemes of Navarathalu helped the poorest of the poor in the State like never before, the MLA claims. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has outnumbered previous CMs, as he has been implementing such welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections, he says.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, his son and MP Mithun Reddy are to participate in the launch of this Navarathnalu Alayam very soon.

Also, it was planned to launch the Jagananna Housing Colony built behind this temple as part of the programme. A hall of mirrors was built and a statue of former CM YSR was installed on the premises.

It is to be dedicated to the YSRCP head and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon.

The government has determined to uplift the poor by offering financial assistance and support for livelihood through Navarathnalu schemes. So the temple–cum-museum is christened “Navarathnalu Alayam”, the MLA reasons.

The Navarathnalu Alayam has nine pillars each one depicting welfare schemes taken up by the chief minister. All the nine pillars will welcome the visitors to have a glimpse of schemes with details on the boards such as — fee reimbursement, aarogyasri, amma vadi, rythu bharosa, YSR Aasara, houses for the poor, pension and others. In a symbolic representation of rythu bharaosa scheme, a bullock cart laden with food grain bags was put up there on the premises which is another attraction.

The MLA spent about 75 per cent of his funds and collected the rest from the YSRCP workers to build up this Navarathanlu Alayam.

