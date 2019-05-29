Andhra Pradesh All Set for Jaganmohan Reddy's Swearing-in Ceremony Tomorrow

: YSR Congress party president YS Jaganmoohan Reddy will take charge as bifurcated Andhra Pradesh's second chief minister on 12.23 pm tomorrow in Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada City.Jaganmohan will swear in as CM of the Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan. Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandra Sekhar Rao (KCR), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DMK chief MK Stalin, incumbent CM of AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan are among other invitees for this swearing-in Ceremony.Jaganmohan personally invited all the important guests to grace the Occassion.Chandrababu Naidu has decided not to attend Jaganmohan's oath taking ceremony and has said he will send his party leaders to greet the Andhra CM-elect in his residence before the Occassion.After concluding the oath taking ceremony Jaganmohan Reddy and KCR will go to Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow evening.Massive arrangements have been made for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada City. Around 20,000 people are invited for the ceremony. The entire venue has been divided into 18 galleries for the convenience of the invitees. All the MLAs, MLCS, MPs of YSR Congress party have been invited for tomorrow's CM swearing-in Ceremony.For the convenience of common people as many as 14 LED screens have been arranged across the Vijayawada city for the live screening of CM's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow. More than 5000 police force have been deployed for smooth conduction of the ceremony.Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP swept the recently concluded AP Assembly polls and emerged as a largest party in Assembly with 151 seats out of 175. Where as Chandrababu led TDP got only 23 seats, Pawan Kalyan's Janasena got only one seat. Pawan himself defeated in two seats, which he has contested.