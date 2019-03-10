English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Dates: State to Vote for New CM on April 11, Results on May 23
The forthcoming election in Andhra Pradesh would be the first to be held after the bifurcation of the state. The state has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha.
EVM. (Image for representation only).
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said the assembly election in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The term of the Andhra assembly will come to an end on June 18.
List of 175 Assembly Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh
1. Ichchapuram
2. Palasa
3. Tekkali
4. Pathapatnam
5. Srikakulam
6. Amadalavalasa
7. Etcherla
8. Narasannapeta
9. Rajam
10. Palakonda
11. Kurupam
12. Parvathipuram
13. Salur
14. Bobbili
15. Cheepurupalle
16. Gajapathinagaram
17. Nellimarla
18. Vizianagaram
19. Srungavarapukota
20. Bhimli
21. Visakhapatnam East
22. Visakhapatnam South
23. Visakhapatnam North
24. Visakhapatnam West
25. Gajuwaka
26. Chodavaram
27. V.Madugula
28. Araku Valley
29. Paderu
30. Anakapalli
31. Pendurthi
32. Elamanchili
33. Payakaraopeta
34. Narsipatnam
35. Tuni
36. Prathipadu
37. Pithapuram
38. Kakinada Rural
39. Peddapuram
40. Anaparthy
41. Kakinada City
42. Ramachandrapuram
43. Mummidivaram
44. Amalapuram
45. Razole
46. Gannavaram
47. Kothapeta
48. Mandapeta
49. Rajanagaram
50. Rajahmundry City
51. Rajamundry Rural
52. Jaggampeta
53. Rampachodavaram
54. Kovvur
55. Nidadavole
56. Achanta
57. Palacole
58. Narasapuram
59. Bhimavaram
60. Undi
61. Tanuku
62. Tadepalligudem
63. Unguturu
64. Denduluru
65. Eluru
66. Gopalapuram
67. Polavaram
68. Chintalapudi
69. Tiruvuru
70. Nuzvid
71. Gannavaram
72. Gudivada
73. Kaikalur
74. Pedana
75. Machilipatnam
76. Avanigadda
77. Pamarru
78. Penamaluru
79. Vijaywada West
80. Vijayawada Central
81. Vijayawada East
82. Mylavaram
83. Nandigama
84. Jaggayyapeta
85. Pedakurapadu
86. Tadikonda (Sc)
87. Mangalagiri
88. Ponnur
89. Vemuru (Sc)
90. Repalle
91. Tenali
92. Bapatla
93. Prathipadu (Sc)
94. Guntur West
95. Guntur East
96. Chilakaluripet
97. Narasaraopet
98. Sattenapalli
99. Vinukonda
100. Gurazala
101. Macherla
102. Yerragondapalem
103. Darsi
104. Parchur
105. Addanki
106. Chirala
107. Santhanuthalapadu
108. Ongole
109. Kandukur
110. Kondapi
111. Markapuram
112. Giddalur
113. Kanigiri
114. Kavali
115. Atmakur
116. Kovur
117. Nellore City
118. Nellore Rural
119. Sarvepalli
120. Gudur
121. Sullurpeta
122. Venkatagiri
123. Udayagiri
124. Badvel
125. Rajampet
126. Kadapa
127. Kodur
128. Rayachoti
129. Pulivendla
130. Kamalapuram
131. Jammalamadugu
132. Proddatur
133. Mydukur
134. Allagadda
135. Srisailam
136. Nandikotkur
137. Kurnool
138. Panyam
139. Nandyal
140. Banaganapalle
141. Dhone
142. Pattikonda
143. Kodumur
144. Yemmiganur
145. Mantralayam
146. Adoni
147. Alur
148. Rayadurg
149. Uravakonda
150. Guntakal
151. Tadipatri
152. Singanamala
153. Anantapur Urban
154. Kalyandurg
155. Raptadu
156. Madakasira
157. Hindupur
158. Penukonda
159. Puttaparthi
160. Dharmavaram
161. Kadiri
162. Thamballapalle
163. Pileru
164. Madanapalle
165. Punganur
166. Chandragiri
167. Tirupati
168. Srikalahasti
169. Satyavedu
170. Nagari
171. Gangadhara Nellore
172. Chittoor
173. Puthalapattu
174. Palamaner
175. Kuppam
