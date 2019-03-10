Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Dates: State to Vote for New CM on April 11, Results on May 23

: The Election Commission on Sunday said the assembly election in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The term of the Andhra assembly will come to an end on June 18.Lok Sabha elections will also be held in the state the same day.The forthcoming election would be the first to be held after the bifurcation of the state. The state has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha.Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has been making a pitch for a second term.Naidu, who was an ally of the BJP, walked out of the tie-up last year alleging the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to keep its promises to the state regarding granting of the special category status.Naidu, who is also seen as a key player in the opposition alliance on the national front, has made it clear that he would go to the elections in the state without any pre-poll deal.His main opposition in the state is YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Calling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar the acting president of YSRCP, Naidu has said elections in the state will be fought between TDP and TRS.Recently, the state has been gripped by data theft allegations with Naidu and his party blaming Reddy and KCR for conspiring against TDP with the data breach of over 3 crore citizens.He also accused the Telangana Police of colluding with the KCR government in this regard.1. Ichchapuram2. Palasa3. Tekkali4. Pathapatnam5. Srikakulam6. Amadalavalasa7. Etcherla8. Narasannapeta9. Rajam10. Palakonda11. Kurupam12. Parvathipuram13. Salur14. Bobbili15. Cheepurupalle16. Gajapathinagaram17. Nellimarla18. Vizianagaram19. Srungavarapukota20. Bhimli21. Visakhapatnam East22. Visakhapatnam South23. Visakhapatnam North24. Visakhapatnam West25. Gajuwaka26. Chodavaram27. V.Madugula28. Araku Valley29. Paderu30. Anakapalli31. Pendurthi32. Elamanchili33. Payakaraopeta34. Narsipatnam35. Tuni36. Prathipadu37. Pithapuram38. Kakinada Rural39. Peddapuram40. Anaparthy41. Kakinada City42. Ramachandrapuram43. Mummidivaram44. Amalapuram45. Razole46. Gannavaram47. Kothapeta48. Mandapeta49. Rajanagaram50. Rajahmundry City51. Rajamundry Rural52. Jaggampeta53. Rampachodavaram54. Kovvur55. Nidadavole56. Achanta57. Palacole58. Narasapuram59. Bhimavaram60. Undi61. Tanuku62. Tadepalligudem63. Unguturu64. Denduluru65. Eluru66. Gopalapuram67. Polavaram68. Chintalapudi69. Tiruvuru70. Nuzvid71. Gannavaram72. Gudivada73. Kaikalur74. Pedana75. Machilipatnam76. Avanigadda77. Pamarru78. Penamaluru79. Vijaywada West80. Vijayawada Central81. Vijayawada East82. Mylavaram83. Nandigama84. Jaggayyapeta85. Pedakurapadu86. Tadikonda (Sc)87. Mangalagiri88. Ponnur89. Vemuru (Sc)90. Repalle91. Tenali92. Bapatla93. Prathipadu (Sc)94. Guntur West95. Guntur East96. Chilakaluripet97. Narasaraopet98. Sattenapalli99. Vinukonda100. Gurazala101. Macherla102. Yerragondapalem103. Darsi104. Parchur105. Addanki106. Chirala107. Santhanuthalapadu108. Ongole109. Kandukur110. Kondapi111. Markapuram112. Giddalur113. Kanigiri114. Kavali115. Atmakur116. Kovur117. Nellore City118. Nellore Rural119. Sarvepalli120. Gudur121. Sullurpeta122. Venkatagiri123. Udayagiri124. Badvel125. Rajampet126. Kadapa127. Kodur128. Rayachoti129. Pulivendla130. Kamalapuram131. Jammalamadugu132. Proddatur133. Mydukur134. Allagadda135. Srisailam136. Nandikotkur137. Kurnool138. Panyam139. Nandyal140. Banaganapalle141. Dhone142. Pattikonda143. Kodumur144. Yemmiganur145. Mantralayam146. Adoni147. Alur148. Rayadurg149. Uravakonda150. Guntakal151. Tadipatri152. Singanamala153. Anantapur Urban154. Kalyandurg155. Raptadu156. Madakasira157. Hindupur158. Penukonda159. Puttaparthi160. Dharmavaram161. Kadiri162. Thamballapalle163. Pileru164. Madanapalle165. Punganur166. Chandragiri167. Tirupati168. Srikalahasti169. Satyavedu170. Nagari171. Gangadhara Nellore172. Chittoor173. Puthalapattu174. Palamaner175. Kuppam