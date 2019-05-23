Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP Decimates TDP, Chandrababu Naidu Likely to Resign as CM Today

Most of the exit polls have predicted that Naidu has done enough to get another term as CM, while one has predicted a big win for the YSRCP. Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats. The RG Flash survey has predicted that the TDP would win 90 - 110 seats, YSRCP would get between 65 and 79, while others would get 1-5 seats. India Today Axis Poll, on the other hand, has forecast 37-40 for TDP, 130-135 for the YSRCP, and a maximum of one seat for others.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading for a landslide victory in the assembly elections and a spectacular performance in the Lok Sabha elections, leads from Andhra Pradesh indicate. Of the 175 assembly seats in the state, he is ahead in 136, compared to the 36 of the ruling Telugu Desam Party. The majority mark in the assembly stands at 88. He is also leading in 16 of the state's 25 seats. The Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu is leading in only seven. The BJP and the Congress are nowhere in the picture. All parties fought the election on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together

How Jaganmohan Reddy Rose from the Ashes of His 2014 Defeat to Decimate Chandrababu Naidu | Jagan, a restless and moody person, is quiet reserved. After deliberating with his close circles, he changed the strategy and focused his entire energy and campaign on bringing his party to power at any cost. For every strategy of Naidu, Jagan had a counter strategy. He took him head on, challenging the CM to defeat him this time, reports DP Satish. Naidu coming out of National Democratic Alliance, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh has also helped Jagan to some extent. An angry BJP sided with Jagan to teach a lesson to Naidu who made all sorts of allegations against them. But there was no official alliance between the two for strategic reasons. Both kept attacking Naidu, separately.

The pollsters were also divided over the Lok Sabha election result in the state, with most predicting an even split. This was the first full-fledged Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh as the 2014 polls were conducted before bifurcation and creation of Telangana. Confident of coming to power in the state this time, Jagan Reddy, along with his family, moved to his house at Tadepally on Wednesday with YSRCP leaders saying he would remain there to monitor results.In the no-holds-barred campaigning, Jagan Reddy did everything in his command to pin down Naidu. From a record-breaking political walkathon of over 3,000 km to having a tacit understanding with the BJP, he left no stone unturned. He has also promised to support any national party that gives special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Given the critical caste dynamics and the role of money power in the outcomes of the election, the YSR Congress has reached out to the BCs, the traditional vote bank of the TDP, in addition to consolidating strengths in Rayalseema, minorities, SC/ST. The tacit understanding with the BJP and role of TRS are expected to add up too.But the veteran Naidu has also mounted a strong campaign after being written off due to strong anti-incumbency in the state due to failing to deliver a world-class capital city, providing jobs and making the state economically strong. He resorted to blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre for the shortfalls and invoked "Andhra pride" to offset voters' ire. In 2014, Naidu in an alliance with the BJP scraped through with 106 of the 175 Assembly seats. In the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP won 16 and BJP 2. The YSR Congress secured 68 seats and 7 MPs.