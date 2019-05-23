Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP Decimates TDP, Chandrababu Naidu Likely to Resign as CM Today

Naidu Likely to Tender His Resignation Today | Andhra Pradesh assembly election trends: YSRCP leading on 149 seats, TDP leading on 25 seats and Janasena Party leading on 1 seat. As Jaganmohan Reddy readies himself to dethrone Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation today.
Security at the houses of the three-time chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, and Reddy, son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, have been beefed up for the counting of votes today over fears of repeat of the violence that had hit the state during polling on April 11. Elections for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies were held simultaneously in the state. The political heat in the southern state has risen over the last couple of days as exit polls were divided over the outcome. While some have projected victory for YSRCP, others have predicted that the TDP will retain power.
Chief Minister of neighboring Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also backed Jagan. Again unofficially. KCR had to settle personal scores with his old friend-turned-foe Naidu. Above all, Jagan had the backroom and strategy support of Prashant Kishore of I-PAC. Two years ago, he had hired him to run his campaign. I-PAC had set up a state-of-the-art office in Hyderabad to counter Naidu’s hi-tech campaign. Finally Naidu, a media savvy leader had met his match.
How Jaganmohan Reddy Rose from the Ashes of His 2014 Defeat to Decimate Chandrababu Naidu | Jagan, a restless and moody person, is quiet reserved. After deliberating with his close circles, he changed the strategy and focused his entire energy and campaign on bringing his party to power at any cost. For every strategy of Naidu, Jagan had a counter strategy. He took him head on, challenging the CM to defeat him this time, reports DP Satish. Naidu coming out of National Democratic Alliance, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh has also helped Jagan to some extent. An angry BJP sided with Jagan to teach a lesson to Naidu who made all sorts of allegations against them. But there was no official alliance between the two for strategic reasons. Both kept attacking Naidu, separately.
Jaganmohan Reddy to Address Media Shortly | Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP chief and potentially the next chief minister of Andhra Pradesh as the initial leads suggest, is expected to address the media shortly. He is currently leading with a stifling majority of 2/3rds of the 175 member Assembly and is also set to win 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading for a landslide victory in the assembly elections and a spectacular performance in the Lok Sabha elections, leads from Andhra Pradesh indicate. Of the 175 assembly seats in the state, he is ahead in 136, compared to the 36 of the ruling Telugu Desam Party. The majority mark in the assembly stands at 88. He is also leading in 16 of the state's 25 seats. The Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu is leading in only seven. The BJP and the Congress are nowhere in the picture. All parties fought the election on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together
Pawan Kalyan Trails | Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan slips to third position from Gajuwaka assembly constituency. The actor-turned politician has made his electoral dubut in the battlefield of Andhra Pradesh on the promise to provide an alternative to "dynastic politics and corrupt parties." The actor is contesting on two Assembly seats, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.
A freshly minted, glinting name plate boasting YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has been unveiled by his party workers. Reddy is heading to a big victory in Andhra Pradesh over his arch rival and incumbent chief minister, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu as his party has taken in 145 seats, while the TDP is ahead on 29 seats in the assembly based on initial trends.
Who will win the "battle of ballots" in Andhra Pradesh? Few more hours and it will be clear that who is going to form the next Lok Sabha. Along with the Lok Sabha elections 2019, four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also voted to choose their next assemblies. The verdict will be out today.
Meanwhile, The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in.
YSRCP Inches Closer to Victory | YSR Congress crosses 100 seats in Andhra Pradesh and are now leading in 127 seats. TDP on 29 whereas Janasena is leading on 2. TDP ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyannapatrudu and K Acchennaidu are all trailing from their respective constituencies
Headache is mounting for Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh trailing in Mangalagiri Interestingly, actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has picked up the lead in two assembly seats. Pawan is a Kapu, and the Jana Sena’s impact is visible in the southern parts of East Godavari district, where the community has a large presence. He is following in the footsteps of Chiranjeevi, who had launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in August 2008, and in the Assembly polls a year later, won 18 seats in a combined Andhra and 17 per cent of the votes.
Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress is heading to a big victory in the Lok Sabha results in the state, leading in 16 of 25 seats. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is ahead in five constituencies. Celebrations are underway at the YSRCP party office in Amaravati. Slogans of ‘Jagan CM, Bye Bye Naidu’ can be heard reverberating around the party office.
Naidu, who has been pushed TDP to the wall this election, resorted to a slew of welfare schemes and sops announced in the last few months that have, in some sense, revived his fighting chance. One of the schemes the TDP expects to be a gamechanger is 2BHK housing. Under it, the Naidu government allotted houses to beneficiaries or, if the beneficiaries owned land, gave money for building a house. With beneficiaries required to bear a portion of the cost, many are opting for bigger flats by taking bank loans.
Apart from this, the elderly in the state have been receiving pension of Rs 2,00 per month since February 2018. Another hit are separate corporations for Kapu, Backward Classes, SCs, STs, and Brahmins, which give subsidised loans.
On November 6, 2017, Jagan had embarked on a Praja Sankalpa Yatra, from YSR’s native village Idupalapaya in YSR Kadapa district. Over the next 14 months, he covered all the 13 districts of Andhra by foot, walking 3,648 km. The march has generated a lot of goodwill for the YSRCP chief, just like the late YSR’s 1,400-km padayatra in 2004 that had swept the Congress to power.
What Makes Jagan the Popular Choice | Jagan drew massive crowds with his speeches delivered in his distinct style. His mother YS Vijayamma and sister YS Sharmila also campaigned for the party. Jagan promised to usher in 'Rajanna Rajyam', a reference to the rule of his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy during which several schemes were implemented for welfare of poor and weaker sections. The 46-year-old targeted Naidu for enjoying power with BJP for four years and then severing ties with that party to draw political mileage.
Despite an unsaid understanding with the regional parties, the Congress and the BJP contested on their own, but both the national parties looked more or less like ringside spectators of the Naidu-versus-Jagan fight.The TDP chief tried to play the ‘Andhra pride’ card by alleging that Modi has hatched a conspiracy against the state in collusion with Jagan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
YSRCP Camps Holds Talks on Jagan's Swearing-in Dates | Confident of a victory and bouyed by initial trends, the YSRCP camp is already in the talks of finalising dates for Jagan's swearing-in as the new Andhra chief. Sources say that a YSRCP legislature party meeting is going to take place on May 25, while Jagan's swearing-in is likely to happen on May 30.
The TDP lost that advantage this time, after it severed its ties with the BJP in March 2018 over its special status demand and the entry of Jana Sena into the battlefield. That could well be the clincher for the YSRCP, which is making a desperate attempt to capture power, having missed the chance by a whisker of 2 per cent of votes in 2014.
In 2014, of the 175 Assembly seats, the TDP won 101, YSRC 68, BJP 4, Navodayam Party 1 and an Independent. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15, YSRC 8 and BJP 2. In the Assembly polls, the TDP polled 44.61 per cent of votes while the YSRC got 44.58 per cent. The BJP’s 2.18 per cent vote share in the Assembly election made all the difference, enabling the TDP to clinch power. Also, one caste (Kapu and its sub-sects) and two districts (East and West Godavari) tilted the scales in TDP’s favour in 2014.
As of now, YSRCP leads on 102 Assembly seats, while TDP rallies behind at 20. Chandrababu Naidu termed the elections a “life and death issue” for the people of the state while YSR Congress propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners in the NDA have taken an early lead in over 300 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 272 seats, as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks re-election. Follow News18's Lok Sabha Election liveblog for minute-by-minute updates.
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Trailing | Chandrababu Naidu is trailing from his contituency Kuppam in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli and till now has won with a handsome margin from here.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that Naidu has done enough to get another term as CM, while one has predicted a big win for the YSRCP. Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats. The RG Flash survey has predicted that the TDP would win 90 - 110 seats, YSRCP would get between 65 and 79, while others would get 1-5 seats. India Today Axis Poll, on the other hand, has forecast 37-40 for TDP, 130-135 for the YSRCP, and a maximum of one seat for others.
Meanwhile, Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government
Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government pic.twitter.com/GpIQ7Agjir— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
YSRCP Leads on 19 Assembly Seats, TDP on 4 | Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is now leading in 19 assembly seats and TDP leads on 4. A strong anti-incumbency, corruption and social factors like caste are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state Assembly in Andhra Pradesh as over 3.93 crore voters voted in a single phase on April 11
YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy celebrates the massive victory in Andhra Pradesh.
The pollsters were also divided over the Lok Sabha election result in the state, with most predicting an even split. This was the first full-fledged Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh as the 2014 polls were conducted before bifurcation and creation of Telangana. Confident of coming to power in the state this time, Jagan Reddy, along with his family, moved to his house at Tadepally on Wednesday with YSRCP leaders saying he would remain there to monitor results.
In the no-holds-barred campaigning, Jagan Reddy did everything in his command to pin down Naidu. From a record-breaking political walkathon of over 3,000 km to having a tacit understanding with the BJP, he left no stone unturned. He has also promised to support any national party that gives special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Given the critical caste dynamics and the role of money power in the outcomes of the election, the YSR Congress has reached out to the BCs, the traditional vote bank of the TDP, in addition to consolidating strengths in Rayalseema, minorities, SC/ST. The tacit understanding with the BJP and role of TRS are expected to add up too.
But the veteran Naidu has also mounted a strong campaign after being written off due to strong anti-incumbency in the state due to failing to deliver a world-class capital city, providing jobs and making the state economically strong. He resorted to blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre for the shortfalls and invoked “Andhra pride” to offset voters’ ire. In 2014, Naidu in an alliance with the BJP scraped through with 106 of the 175 Assembly seats. In the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP won 16 and BJP 2. The YSR Congress secured 68 seats and 7 MPs.
