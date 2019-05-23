Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Litmus Test For Chandrababu Naidu, Jaganmohan Reddy in Direct TDP vs YSRCP Contest

Exit Polls Predict Significant Gains for Reddy | According to most exit polls, Naidu may get another term in the state, but his dream to play kingmaker at the Centre has hit a road block with his arch rival Jagan Mohan Reddy making significant inroads this Lok Sabha election. The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eclipsing the TDP tally of 11 seats. The Republic-C Voter survey has predicted a win for TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by YSRCP with 11 Lok Sabha seats and zero seats for NDA and UPA, while the India Today Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha 4-6 seats and YSRCP Lok Sabha 18-20 seats. The Chanakya-News24 poll has predicted a win for TDP with 17 Lok Sabha seats while YSR is pegged at winning 8 Lok Sabha seats.

As far as assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that Naidu has done enough to get another term as CM, while one has predicted a big win for the YSRCP. Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats. The RG Flash survey has predicted that the TDP would win 90 - 110 seats, YSRCP would get between 65 and 79, while others would get 1-5 seats. India Today Axis Poll, on the other hand, has forecast 37-40 for TDP, 130-135 for the YSRCP, and a maximum of one seat for others.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy face a do-or-die battle against each other with the political careers of both leaders at stake in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. The elections, results for which will start pouring in starting at 8am, were a direct contest between the TDP and the YSRCP, with the Congress and the BJP pushed to the sidelines. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which joined hands with Mayawati’s BSP and the Left parties, may play spoiler on some seats.Security at the houses of the three-time chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, and Reddy, son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, have been beefed up for the counting of votes today over fears of repeat of the violence that had hit the state during polling on April 11. Elections for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies were held simultaneously in the state. The political heat in the southern state has risen over the last couple of days as exit polls were divided over the outcome. While some have projected victory for YSRCP, others have predicted that the TDP will retain power.

The pollsters were also divided over the Lok Sabha election result in the state, with most predicting an even split. This was the first full-fledged Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh as the 2014 polls were conducted before bifurcation and creation of Telangana. Confident of coming to power in the state this time, Jagan Reddy, along with his family, moved to his house at Tadepally on Wednesday with YSRCP leaders saying he would remain there to monitor results.In the no-holds-barred campaigning, Jagan Reddy did everything in his command to pin down Naidu. From a record-breaking political walkathon of over 3,000 km to having a tacit understanding with the BJP, he left no stone unturned. He has also promised to support any national party that gives special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Given the critical caste dynamics and the role of money power in the outcomes of the election, the YSR Congress has reached out to the BCs, the traditional vote bank of the TDP, in addition to consolidating strengths in Rayalseema, minorities, SC/ST. The tacit understanding with the BJP and role of TRS are expected to add up too.But the veteran Naidu has also mounted a strong campaign after being written off due to strong anti-incumbency in the state due to failing to deliver a world-class capital city, providing jobs and making the state economically strong. He resorted to blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre for the shortfalls and invoked "Andhra pride" to offset voters' ire.