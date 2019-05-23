Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Litmus Test For Chandrababu Naidu, Jaganmohan Reddy in Direct TDP vs YSRCP Contest

How Does Andhra Vote? Backward Classes comprise about 50 per cent of the population in Andhra. Kapus are approximately 17 per cent, SC/STs around 18 per cent, and Muslims 9 per cent. Both the TDP and YSRCP have a huge support base among the BCs and SCs/STs. While Kammas (5 per cent of the population) are with the TDP, the Reddys (8 per cent) back Jagan.
Event Highlights
Security at the houses of the three-time chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, and Reddy, son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, have been beefed up for the counting of votes today over fears of repeat of the violence that had hit the state during polling on April 11. Elections for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies were held simultaneously in the state. The political heat in the southern state has risen over the last couple of days as exit polls were divided over the outcome. While some have projected victory for YSRCP, others have predicted that the TDP will retain power.
More than 20 Opposition parties that met on Tuesday to discuss alleged EVM irregularities also resolved to come together to keep the NDA out of power. Sources said that while most of these parties were in touch throughout the five NDA years as part of the Opposition grouping, serious efforts are now being made to induct Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) into this bloc.
As he seeks to build a national profile, taking the lead in a non-NDA federal front, Naidu has been playing up this Centre vs him narrative. Seeking to play a crucial role in the opposition alliance against Narendra Modi, Naidu’s campaign this time was punctuated by meetings with opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Naidu also led a 21-party petition at the Supreme Court to increase VVPAT verification, which was eventually turned down.
As far as assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that Naidu has done enough to get another term as CM, while one has predicted a big win for the YSRCP. Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats. The RG Flash survey has predicted that the TDP would win 90 - 110 seats, YSRCP would get between 65 and 79, while others would get 1-5 seats. India Today Axis Poll, on the other hand, has forecast 37-40 for TDP, 130-135 for the YSRCP, and a maximum of one seat for others.
Exit Polls Predict Significant Gains for Reddy | According to most exit polls, Naidu may get another term in the state, but his dream to play kingmaker at the Centre has hit a road block with his arch rival Jagan Mohan Reddy making significant inroads this Lok Sabha election. The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eclipsing the TDP tally of 11 seats. The Republic-C Voter survey has predicted a win for TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by YSRCP with 11 Lok Sabha seats and zero seats for NDA and UPA, while the India Today Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha 4-6 seats and YSRCP Lok Sabha 18-20 seats. The Chanakya-News24 poll has predicted a win for TDP with 17 Lok Sabha seats while YSR is pegged at winning 8 Lok Sabha seats.
The TDP lost that advantage this time, after it severed its ties with the BJP in March 2018 over its special status demand and the entry of Jana Sena into the battlefield. That could well be the clincher for the YSRCP, which is making a desperate attempt to capture power, having missed the chance by a whisker of 2 per cent of votes in 2014.
What Happened in 2014? In 2014, of the 175 Assembly seats, the TDP won 101, YSRC 68, BJP 4, Navodayam Party 1 and an Independent. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15, YSRC 8 and BJP 2. In the Assembly polls, the TDP polled 44.61 per cent of votes while the YSRC got 44.58 per cent. The BJP’s 2.18 per cent vote share in the Assembly election made all the difference, enabling the TDP to clinch power. Also, one caste (Kapu and its sub-sects) and two districts (East and West Godavari) tilted the scales in TDP’s favour in 2014.
A New Mix in the Bag is Pawan Kalyan | Film star Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena jumped into the electoral battlefield for the first time, is contesting from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly segments. The younger brother of superstar K Chiranjeevi, the 47-year-old is known as the Telugu film industry’s ‘power star’. The Jana Sena has tied up with the BSP and Left parties, which have a vote share of about 2 per cent, and is contesting all the seats.
It's Naidu vs Reddy in Andhra | Telugu Desam Party president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking election to the Assembly for the ninth time from Kuppam constituency in his native Chittoor district, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut this time from the backward classes-dominated Mangalagiri segment in state capital Amaravati. Leader of Opposition and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy is fighting his second Assembly election from his family’s pocketborough Pulivendula.
Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats was held simultaneously. For the 175 Assembly seats, 2,118 candidates and for the 25 Lok Sabha seats 319 contestants are in the fray. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, and formation of Telangana, in June 2014.
The Stage is Set for Counting of Votes in Andhra Pradesh | As the country delivers its verdict in the world's largest democratic excercise, the Lok Sabha elections today, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh that voted simultaneously in the Assembly election, will seal the fate of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. While Naidu may get another term in the state, his dream to play kingmaker at the Centre is unlikely to take off with arch rival Jagan Mohan Reddy making significant dent in the Lok Sabha elections, according to most exit polls.
File photos of YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
The pollsters were also divided over the Lok Sabha election result in the state, with most predicting an even split. This was the first full-fledged Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh as the 2014 polls were conducted before bifurcation and creation of Telangana. Confident of coming to power in the state this time, Jagan Reddy, along with his family, moved to his house at Tadepally on Wednesday with YSRCP leaders saying he would remain there to monitor results.
In the no-holds-barred campaigning, Jagan Reddy did everything in his command to pin down Naidu. From a record-breaking political walkathon of over 3,000 km to having a tacit understanding with the BJP, he left no stone unturned. He has also promised to support any national party that gives special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Given the critical caste dynamics and the role of money power in the outcomes of the election, the YSR Congress has reached out to the BCs, the traditional vote bank of the TDP, in addition to consolidating strengths in Rayalseema, minorities, SC/ST. The tacit understanding with the BJP and role of TRS are expected to add up too.
But the veteran Naidu has also mounted a strong campaign after being written off due to strong anti-incumbency in the state due to failing to deliver a world-class capital city, providing jobs and making the state economically strong. He resorted to blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre for the shortfalls and invoked “Andhra pride” to offset voters’ ire. In 2014, Naidu in an alliance with the BJP scraped through with 106 of the 175 Assembly seats. In the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP won 16 and BJP 2. The YSR Congress secured 68 seats and 7 MPs.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier KEN vs UGA 145/620.0 overs /oversKenya beat Uganda by 1 run
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier BOT vs NAM 46/1012.1 overs 50/03.5 oversNamibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NIG vs GHA 135/820.0 overs /oversNigeria beat Ghana by 28 runs
-
21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier KEN vs GHA 141/520.0 overs /oversKenya beat Ghana by 53 runs
-
21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier NIG vs BOT 119/1019.5 overs /oversNigeria beat Botswana by 11 runs