Andhra Pradesh Elections: BJP Releases First List of 123 Candidates for 175-Member Assembly
The BJP’s first list came hours after YSR Congress announced its candidates for all 175 assembly seats, retaining almost all the sitting MLAs and giving a major share to the backward communities.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for most of the seats in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, which will go the polls along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11.
The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The two main challengers for power in the state are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.
The BJP’s first list came hours after YSR Congress announced its candidates for all 175 assembly seats, retaining almost all the sitting MLAs and giving a major share to the backward communities. Jaganmohan Reddy who is aspiring to become the chief minister in his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy's footsteps will, for the second time, contest from his family pocket borough Pulivendula in Kadapa district.
The political stage as been set afire in the state with Jaganmohan Reddy seeking a CBI probe into the death of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy. The YSRC chief has alleged that the needle of suspicion points towards the ruling TDP.
