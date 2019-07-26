Andhra Pradesh Assembly Passes Judicial Commission Bill to Bring Transparency in Govt Tenders

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency Preview) Bill, 2019, to bring in transparency in the tendering process.

The government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the legislation provides for undertaking judicial preview, by a person who is or has been a judge of a high court, prior to inviting tenders for all infrastructure projects, including those under the public-private partnership (PPP) category worth Rs 100 crore and above. This will help ensure conformity in procedure, rules and guidelines prescribed by state and central governments from time to time, it added.

The government will provide terms of reference for the judicial preview and specify the guidelines in the conduct of such preview.

The judge will be required to place the tender-related documents referred for a judicial preview in the public domain for a week and invite their suggestions.

Within eight days of such publication, the tender document will be previewed. After a discussion with the government or the concerned local body and its examination, the judge may suggest such modifications as may be required, which will be binding on the government.

“The bill ensures that Andhra Pradesh will be a corruption-free state in the country. The country will recognise our commitment to the fight against corruption," said Reddy.

The state Assembly also approved the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2019, for the appointment of retired chief justices or retired justices as the state Lokayukta instead of chief justices or sitting judges.