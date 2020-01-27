Andhra Assembly Passes Resolution to Abolish Legislative Council Days After Snub to 3-Capital Plan in Upper House

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a statutory resolution seeking to abolish the state Legislative Council, days after the YSR Congress government failed to get two crucial bills on its plans to have three capitals cleared by the opposition TDP-dominated Upper House.

All 133 members present in the 175-member House, when the division vote was taken at 6 pm, voted in favour and the resolution under Article 169 (1) of the Constitution was adopted unanimously.

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram announced that the resolution was adopted by a majority as stipulated under Article 169 (1) related to abolition or creation of Legislative Councils in states.

The Telugu Desam Party boycotted the day’s proceedings, protesting the government’s decision to abolish the council.

Before the voting, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy replied to the resolution and said that only six states have legislative councils as of now.

"There is no answer to the question of why every Bill should go to the Legislative Council," he said, accusing the TDP of misusing the council for its political gains. "Once there is no need to accept the amendments done by the Legislative Council, why should we need it at all?"

