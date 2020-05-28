POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief's Daughter-in-law Dies after Suddenly Collapsing in Hyderabad

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Share this:

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's daughter-in-law died here on Thursday after collapsing at a friend's house, police said.

Suharika, 32, attended a party organised at the friend's house and after dancing for some time, she suddenly collapsed, the police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said based on her mother's complaint.


The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a postmortem, which would be conducted on Friday, the police said. The complainant suspects she died of cardiac arrest, they added.


A case has been registered and investigations have begun, they said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading