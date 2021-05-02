Andhra Pradesh Bypoll: YCP Retains Tirupati With Huge Margin; TRS Wins Nagarjuna Sagar

The ruling YCP candidate Dr Gurumurthy, roped in by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has won the Tirupati parliamentary segment in the bypolls. The YCP candidate has won the seat with a huge margin of 2,37,314 votes majority as he polled a total of 6,25,644 votes. Tirupati bypoll was caused by the death of incumbent Dr B Durga Prasad.

Dr Gurumurthy won the poll in the temple town by defeating the Telugu Desham’s Panabaka Lakshmi, who managed to get 3,54,253 votes. The BJP-Jana Sena candidate, Rathna Prabha, a former chief secretary, managed to get only 57,070 votes.

While in Telangana, the ruling TRS retained Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat with a majority of 18,449 votes defeating his nearest rival Jana Reddy of the Congress. The Sagar bypoll was caused due to the death of incumbent Nomula Narsimhaiah.

The TRS polled 87,254 votes followed by the Congress candidate getting 68,805 votes and the BJP candidate losing the deposit. The YCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had refrained from the campaigning citing rising Covid cases in the State.

While Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had staged a protest during a campaign in the temple town for stone pelting by the YCP activists. Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena of the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan had participated in the campaign.

In 2018, Congress leader K Jana Reddy faced defeat in the hands of Nomula Narsimhaiah by 7,774 votes. This time after Narsimhaiah’s death, his son Bhagat got double margin in the bypolls.

In a communication, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vowed to keep all promises for the Sagar development and the old Nalgonda district. He stated that the government will complete all irrigation projects such as Nellikalku and others in the previous Nalgonda district.

The elections were conducted on April 17.

