Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Bats for Pro-farmer Bills in the Assembly Session

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday approved key bills to be introduced in the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.

The cabinet approved a bill that enables tenant farmers to enter into cultivation agreements. The cabinet also gave nod to the bill that ensures no loss to the owners of the land. The cabinet approved the draft bill intended to give rights to the land owners on permanent basis, so that the land records won’t be tampered in future.

In order to reduce land disputes, the cabinet approved the draft intended for changes in land title registration system.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken its first step by giving nod to the bill handing over the management of liquor shops to the government to ban liquor in the state.

The cabinet has approved to give power to aqua farmers at Rs 1.50 per unit. The cabinet approved employment of special officers in local bodies where is expired. The cabinet decided to hand over 149 acres of land in Vikritamala village in Chittoor district to APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) for electronics manufacturing park.

The cabinet have also given nod to the decision increasing salaries of Anganwadi workers at Rs 11500; Mini Anganwadi workers at Rs 7000; and Anganwadi Helper at Rs 7000. The increased salaries is expected to be implemented from July 2019.

The cabinet approved for constituting the system of Rural Secretariats and Rural Volunteers. It is the flagship program of YSRCP government and claims it to be a revolutionary change in administration. The cabinet approved to employ one volunteer for every 50 families. They will be given Rs 5000 per month. The cabinet also approved for setting up the same system in urban areas.

The cabinet also gave nod to the draft bill that provides changes in the Andhra Pradesh Endowments act.