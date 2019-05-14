Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meets Day After Election Commission's Conditional Permission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting here, a day after the Election Commission granted conditional permission for the State government to conduct it.While granting permission for the Cabinet meeting, the ECI, in a communique on Monday, had said: "ECI has no objection regarding convening of meeting of Council of Ministers, subject to conditions that any new decisions or revision of rates or any outstanding payment will require permission of the Commission before implementation.It also said no media announcement of enhancement of rates should be done in the meeting.Naidu had sought to conduct regular official meetings citing the wide gap between the polling day and the (vote) counting date.The ECI, however, asserted that the model code of conduct would remain in place till the completion of poll process (May 29) and, as such, no official meetings could be held without prior consent.Naidu had accused the Election Commission of usurping the powers of his government and preventing it from discharging its duties.