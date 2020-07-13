Andhra Pradesh CM Directs Govt Officials to Pay Contract Workers on Time

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to contract workers of various departments, societies and varsities just like any other regular government employee.



In a meeting with senior officials, he discussed the issue of delayed salary payment to contract workers.



"The salaries of contract workers should be paid through a green channel and the amount should be credited to their bank accounts like regular employees," an official statement quoted the CM having said in the meeting. He also directed officials to prepare a report on the social and medical security benefits to contract workers.



In the meeting, Reddy also mentioned that the previous government had given a minimum time-scale salary to about 54,000 contract employees just before the state assembly elections in a hurry but had done nothing for them.



"It was only from July 2019 that the minimum time-scale salary to contract employees was being implemented. The state took the burden of Rs 1,000 crore," he said, adding the salary was hiked up to 95 per cent from the March 2017 level.



The salary for junior lecturer was increased by 95 per cent from Rs 19,050 to 37,100 per month, while that for health personnel and health assistant from Rs 14,860 to Rs 22,290 per month. Similarly, the salary for secondary grade teachers was increased from Rs 10,900 to Rs 21,230, while for school assistants from Rs 10,900 to Rs 21,230 since July last year, he added.



Several senior officials, including Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, attended the meeting.