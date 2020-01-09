Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches 'Amma Vodi' Scheme, All You Need to Know

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme, which was a key poll promise of his party YSRCP. Amma Vodi translates to ‘mother’s lap’ in Telugu.

January 9, 2020
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday launched the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme. Mothers and guardians of school-going children from lower income groups will get financial assistance of Rs 15,000 annually under the scheme.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme, which was a key poll promise of his party YSRCP. Amma Vodi translates to ‘mother’s lap’ in Telugu.

Key points on Amma Vodi scheme:

1. The scheme will be implemented from January 26, 2020 (Republic Day).

2. Under Amma Vodi, the mothers of school-going children will receive an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year.

3. The initiative is meant to support low-income families in educating their children.

4. Amma Vodi is available to ration card holders, who fall under the Below Poverty Line and clear a few more criteria related to their economic status.

5. The scheme was allocated a budget of around Rs 6,455 crore for 2019-20, which is nearly 20 percent of the total education budget of Rs 32,618 crore of Andhra Pradesh.

6. The Jagan Reddy government has also taken funds from other departments. The AP government has released the final list of all the beneficiaries.

7. All the applicants who have registered for this scheme can check the Jaganna Amma Vodi eligibility list now on the official website of AP government.

