1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Congress Seeks KCR's Support to Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate, Telangana Unit Disgruntled

The chief of Andhra Pradesh unit of Congress wrote a letter to KCR seeking support in national politics.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Representative image.
Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress has asked Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to extend his support to the party in national politics.

In a letter to KCR, Andhra Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy expressed confidence over formation of the Congress government at the Centre and that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister.

Reddy thanked KCR for his support for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJP government failed to fulfil the promises made in the state re organization act. Even now they are saying special status is impossible. Rahul Gandhi clearly said he will make his first signature in the special status file,” Reddy said in the letter.

He said that the Congress has approached all regional parties like the TDP, YSRCP and Janasena to extend support for the party as it is willing to do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He urged KCR to not support the BJP as it is against the aspirations of people.

However, the Telangana Congress leaders are saying that the support of the TRS is against the party. Some members even alleged that the request for support was Reddy’s personal choice.

“It is purely his personal opinion. We are not supporting his version,” said Gudur Narayana Reddy, treasurer of the Telangana Congress.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
