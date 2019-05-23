Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Election Result Latest Updates: Chandrababu Naidu Routed by Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRCP, Even Son Nara Lokesh Trailing in Mangalagiri

Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP is headed for a big win in 20 Lok Sabha seats, including Araku, Amalapuram, Kadappa, Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur. Naidu’s TDP, on the other hand, is ahead in four seats, including Kakinada, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Bapatla.

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
File photos of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2019: It’s disappointment all around for Chandrababu Naidu who is on his way out as the CM of Andhra, giving way to YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy. The YSR Congress is racing to a brute majority in the Assembly with 144 leads so farm while the TDP is ahead in only 30 of the 175 seats in the Assembly. Jagan Reddy has the upper hand in Lok Sabha results too, with his party leading in 20 seats. Celebrations are underway at the YSRCP party office in Amaravati. Slogans of ‘Jagan CM, Bye Bye Naidu’ can be heard reverberating around the party office. This was the first general and Assembly election to be held in the state after its bifurcation five years ago and after Naidu walked out of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.

Follow all the live updates from the Lok Sabha elections results here:

Here are the key developments in the state:

Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP is headed for a big win in 20 Lok Sabha seats, including Araku, Amalapuram, Kadappa, Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur. Naidu’s TDP, on the other hand, is ahead in four seats, including Kakinada, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Bapatla.

The assembly election seems to be bringing a regime change in Andhra Pradesh with YSR Congress leading in 144 Assembly seats, while the TDP is languishing with 30 leads.

Confident of a victory, sources said that the YSRCP camp is already in the talks of finalising dates for Jagan Reddy’s swearing-in as the new Andhra Chief Minister and a meeting for the same will be held on May 25.

Headache is mounting for Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh also trailing in Mangalagiri to BJP’s Alla Rama Krishna Reddy.

Interestingly, actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has picked up the lead in one assembly seat.

A strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption were the major factors when voters marched to polling booths for the simultaneous election on April 11. Soaring heat, faulty EVMs and VVPAT glitches stretched the polling late into the night on election day, following which CM Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

Hotels in Amarvati are reportedly packed as supporters of both leaders have made the capital city their home ahead of the results.

With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle, the BJP began courting his arch-rival and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan’s charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
