Andhra Pradesh Election Result Latest Updates: Chandrababu Naidu Routed by Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRCP, Even Son Nara Lokesh Trailing in Mangalagiri
Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP is headed for a big win in 20 Lok Sabha seats, including Araku, Amalapuram, Kadappa, Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur. Naidu’s TDP, on the other hand, is ahead in four seats, including Kakinada, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Bapatla.
File photos of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2019: It’s disappointment all around for Chandrababu Naidu who is on his way out as the CM of Andhra, giving way to YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy. The YSR Congress is racing to a brute majority in the Assembly with 144 leads so farm while the TDP is ahead in only 30 of the 175 seats in the Assembly. Jagan Reddy has the upper hand in Lok Sabha results too, with his party leading in 20 seats. Celebrations are underway at the YSRCP party office in Amaravati. Slogans of ‘Jagan CM, Bye Bye Naidu’ can be heard reverberating around the party office. This was the first general and Assembly election to be held in the state after its bifurcation five years ago and after Naidu walked out of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.
