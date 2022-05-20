Andhra Pradesh: Ex-driver Found Dead in Ruling YSRCP MLC's Car; Opposition Calls for CBI Probe into 'Murder'

Telugu Desam Party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhasker alias Ananta Babu for “murdering” his former car driver in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district.

Nara Lokesh said the YSRCP MLC arrived in his car, kidnapped ex-driver Subrahmanyam, and returned only to hand over the dead body around midnight. When family members alerted neighbours, the MLC left his car and the dead body there and fled from the scene.

Lokesh also demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Subrahmanyam, who worked as car driver for the YSRCP MLC till four months ago.

In a statement here, Lokesh strongly condemned the manner in which the police did not even respond when the victim’s parents complained about the ghastly crime. After eliminating the car driver, MLC Ananta Babu and his followers tried to turn the murder into an accident death.

Lokesh said that the ruling YCP mafia had “turned Andhra Pradesh into a state that was more dangerous than Bihar.”

The parents of the slain car driver also accused Kakinada YCP MLC of killing their son. They said the YCP MLC himself came to their house, kidnapped their son around 8.30 p.m. and then brought back the dead body around midnight.

Nara Lokesh released videos that showed Subrahmanyam’s friends and relatives blaming Ananta Babu for the murder.

The parents strongly objected to the MLC bringing their son’s dead body to their house instead of reporting the matter to the police. It would be a crime on the part of the ruling party MLC to shift the dead body from the accident spot, if what occurred was really an accident, they said.

Lokesh said that the common public were terrified at the non-stop criminal offences of the YSRCP leaders from top to bottom. The car driver’s friends deplored that the police did not respond to their complaints.

Meanwhile, the Sarpavaram police station and the Kakinada Two Town police staff pointed to each other’s station as limits under which the incident took place.

Nara Lokesh condemned that the ruling YSRCP leaders were behaving as if they were licensed to kill. The law and order had totally deteriorated.

The victim’s relatives alleged the YCP MLC bore a grudge against Subrahmanyam over a woman. It had become a ritual for the YCP goondas to kill and then turn those murders into suicides, heart attacks and accident deaths, they said.

The parents asked why the police did not take action when there was his car, video and other evidence available to accuse the YCP MLC of murder.

