Andhra Pradesh Govt Constitutes 16-member High Power Committee to Resolve Capital City Crisis

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a 16-member high power committee to examine the recommendations of the expert committee and Boston Consulting Group on the issue of the state capital.

The members of the committee are ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Subhash Chandra Bose, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, K. Kannababu, Mekathoti Suchitra, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor, the DGP, CCLA and municipality commissioner. Chief secretary Neelam Sawhney will serve as a convenor of the Committee.

The state government has given three weeks to the committee to submit its recommendations.

Farmers in Amaravati have been protesting after chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted that the state may have three capitals. Farmers who have given 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for the construction of Amaravati as capital are now opposing the state government’s plan to shift the executive capital to Vishakhapatnam city. Keeping in view the protests, the government deferred its decision and constituted a high power committee to examine the expert panel's report as well as that of the Boston Consulting Group.

