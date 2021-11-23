After 3-Capital repeal Bill, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution withdrawing the earlier resolution seeking the abolishing of the Legislative Council. Moving the resolution, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath said the resolution was adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on January 27, 2020, seeking that the Legislative Council of the State is abolished.

“It was sent to Union Home Ministry for consideration and with the response not coming and ambiguity and dilemma on the functioning of the House prevailing, the Government has decided to withdraw the earlier resolution," the minister said.

The decision for the abolition of the Council was taken to remove intentional and avoidable delays in the passing of Bills, he said.

The resolution was escalated to the Centre for necessary action. However, despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and elapse of a considerable time of one year and ten months, there was no action from the Centre, he said.

In the meantime, the Council has been functioning and discharging its duties. However, there was uncertainty among the members over the inordinate delay as the matter was kept pending with the Union Home Ministry and there being no time-frame for the process to be completed, it was considered necessary to put an end to the prevailing situation of uncertainty and ambiguity, which has been affecting the dignity and decorum associated with the Council and its members, he said.

Later the House adopted the resolution unanimously.

Meanwhile, Transport and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, on behalf of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, introduced and moved the Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Andhra Pradesh State Educational Institutions Reservations in teachers Cadre Bill, 2021 was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare), on behalf of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and The Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Land Conversion for non-Agriculture Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Passes 14 Bills

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed 14 Bills including The Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The other Bills passed by voice vote include The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Self Help Groups (SHG) Women Co-contributory Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2021. They were moved by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Other Bills passed include The Andhra Pradesh Registration of Horticulture Nurseries (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannabau, The Andhra Pradesh Bovine Breeding (Regulation of Production and Sale of Bovine Semen and Artificial Insemination Services) Bill, 2021, moved by Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalraju were passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Bill, 2021,The Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which were moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das were passed by voice vote.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas were passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced in Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, on behalf of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, was passed by voice vote.

