Andhra Pradesh LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu, Son Nara Lokesh Under House Arrest Ahead of TDP Rally Against Jagan Reddy's 'Tughlaq Rule'

“This ineffective government is creating obstacles at every step of the Chalo Atmakur program launched by TDP today… This is the pinnacle of the Tughlaq rule,” Nara Lokesh tweeted. The TDP has alleged that eight party workers had been killed, most of them in the Palnadu region, in the attacks by the YSRCP leaders. Over 500 TDP activists and sympathisers had been attacked since the announcement of election results in May, it added.

File photo of Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh. (Image: PTI)



Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang had said on Tuesday that no meeting, rally, procession or protest could be staged in the region as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 30 of the Police Act were in force. With the TDP firm on staging the protest 'Chalo Atmakur', the police chief said nobody should create any law and order problem. The political parties should cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, he added.



TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had said his party would go ahead with the protest to highlight the “excesses” committed on their cadre by the YSRCP leaders. The former chief minister, who was to lead the march, had asked party leaders and workers to stage protests wherever the police stop them.



Stating that the TDP will go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the “struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP”.



Naidu was also scheduled on Wednesday will be meeting the victims violence at a camp in Guntur, set up by the TDP.



To counter the TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' march, the YSRCP has decided to stage its own protest with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders.



YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu said despite facing crushing defeat in the elections Naidu was resorting to gimmicks. The YSRCP at its rally would highlight the repression by TDP on its cadres, he said.



