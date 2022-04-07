Andhra Pradesh Ministers to Resign as CM Jagan Prepares New Cabinet; Only 4 to Retain Post, Say Sources

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to dissolve his cabinet and bring in new ministers ahead of the 2024 state election. The matter will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday at 3 p.m., after which ministers are reportedly going to be asked to submit their resignation letters.

Many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet are likely to resign on April 9 or 11, official sources told News18. The final list of these names, they said, will be sent to the Governor today. Only 4 ministers from present cabinet to retain post, the sources said.

The new cabinet is likely to have representation from each of the newly formed 26 districts.

CM Jagan met with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Wednesday evening and reportedly informed him that he will overhaul his cabinet. The chief minister is likely to meet the governor again tomorrow to hand over the finalised list of names who will be sworn-in on April 9 or 11.

In 2019, soon after his massive victory in the Andhra Pradesh election, Jagan Reddy had said he would pick a new team mid-term as part of his strategy for 2024. The idea, he said, was to give everyone a chance and also beat any anti-incumbency against a legislator who has served as minister.

Reddy on Monday through video conferencing formally launched 13 new districts in the state taking the total number to 26. He said people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep, and that the same is being extended to the districts now.

“We have seen the development through decentralised administration in the form of village and ward secretariats. We are now decentralising at the district level as well. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts. We have at least one parliamentary constituency per district,” Reddy said.

