Andhra Pradesh Repoll: 80% Voting Recorded in Five Booths
The re-poll was ordered in view of technical glitches in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in these polling booths when general election was held on April 11.
Representative image.
Amaravati: About 80% polling was recorded in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where a re-poll was conducted without any incident.
Braving the scorching heat, voters queued up at the five polling booths and cast their votes in good numbers.
Accordingly, re-polling was conducted in booth number 94 in Narasaraopet Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, booth 244 of Guntur West Assembly and Lok Sabha segments in Guntur district.
It was also held in booth 247 of Yerragondapalem Assembly and Ongole Lok Sabha segments, booth 41 of Kovur Assembly segment under Nellore Lok Sabha constituency and 197 of Sullurupeta Assembly segment under Tirupati parliamentary constituency.
Elections for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats were held in one phase on April 11 in the state.
Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
