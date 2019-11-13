Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Sand Crisis: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to Undertake Day-long Fast Tomorrow

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, who met senior TDP leaders at his residence here on Wednesday morning, extended his support to the fast.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 13, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a daylong fast, from 8am to 8pm on Thursday in Vijayawada, in protest against the sand crisis in the state.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, who met senior TDP leaders at his residence here on Wednesday morning, extended his support to the fast.

Naidu has ordered all senior TDP leaders, public representatives and the cadre to participate in his fast. Dharna Chowk was chosen as the venue after the police denied permission for it to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Naidu has blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government in the state for its inefficiency over sand delivery management. His party over the last few months has organised several rallies and protests across the state against the government’s sand policy.

Naidu’s son and Member of State Legislative Council Nara Lokesh on Wednesday criticised the government for its failure to supply sand properly.

“A truck of sand was available for Rs 1,400 when we were in power. But today it is available for Rs 6,000,” he claimed. “Due to the YSRCP’s artificial sand scarcity, nearly 30 lakh building workers suffered. The government slept when building workers were committing suicides, their ministers even mocked these suicides. All these are government-made murders.”

