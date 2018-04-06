GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Jagan Mohan Reddy Pulls Out MPs from Lok Sabha, Challenges Chandrababu Naidu to Follow Suit

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, too, has stepped up protests over the special status demand, launching an Andhra-wide padyatra.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:April 6, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jagan Mohan Reddy Pulls Out MPs from Lok Sabha, Challenges Chandrababu Naidu to Follow Suit
Telugu Desam Party MPs stage a protest outside Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Five MPs from the YSR Congress resigned from the Lok Sabha on Friday, while the Telugu Desam Party, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and Left parties stepped up protests over the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The MPs — Vara Prasad Rao, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy — submitted their resignations to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

RESIGN-LETTERS1

RESIGN-LETTERS2

RESIGN-LETTERS3

RESIGN-LETTERS4

RESIGN-LETTERS5

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged regional rival TDP to do the same and announced that the party lawmakers would sit on indefinite strike at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi. He also announced a "relay hunger strike".





While the Lower House — which saw no productive business this session — has been adjourned sine die, the TDP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, has asked its MPs to stay put in the national capital.

"If Parliament is adjourned sine die, meet the President. The BJP is acting on divide and rule. The people of Andhra have already rejected the BJP. Soon, the BJP will not be accepted by the entire country,” TDP supremo and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reportedly told his MPs.

TDP lawmakers, in fact, continued to raise slogans in from the PM’s chair in the Lok Sabha even after it was adjourned on Friday. Dressed in yellow as per the party leadership’s instructions, the MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament, with Siva Prasad, who is known to turn up in different costumes, protesting as sage Vishvamitra.

The MPs also staged a protest in the Speaker's chamber, though Sumitra Mahajan wasn' present.




Back in Andhra, the party staged Cycle Yatra, with the CM and his cabinet colleagues riding bicycles to the Assembly.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the Left launched a state-wide Padyatra, drawing large crowds in Vijayawada.

The YSR Congress and the TDP, which walked out of the BJP-led NDA, had given notices for no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. But continued ruckus prevented the notices from being taken up.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You