Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Discuss Division of Assets, Agree To Divert Godavari Water to Krishna River

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to resolve all issues between the two states amicably, senior officials from both the sides discussed the division of assets following state bifurcation in 2014.

An official release said that the main issues that were focused on were 9 and 10 Institutions, division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan property and also the division of other properties.

The division of institutions mentioned in Schedule 9 and 10 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi and other assets have been a bone of contention between the two states.

At a first crucial meeting to resolve the river water sharing issues, KCR and Jagan had decided to divert the water from Godavari river to Krishna river basin to benefit both the states. The river water would be diverted to supply Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Rayalaseema, Nellore, Prakasham, Nalgonda, Palamur and other districts which suffer the shortfall.

Moreover, both the chief ministers have directed officials to prepare a preliminary report by July 15 on how they can utilise the available river water efficiently.

"We know that the two states have been formed as part of re-organisation of Andhra Pradesh. When a state becomes two (states), there are many issues concerning the two states. Today, it has been thought of, to resolve them as part Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act," PTI reported AP Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy as saying on Friday.

"Along with it, a direction on how the two states can together use and consume river water has been thought of," he had said.

The officials who attended the meeting include Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi and his AP counterpart LV Subrahmanyam, Chief Advisor of Andhra Pradesh government Ajeya Kallam and his Telangana counterpart Rajiv Sharma.