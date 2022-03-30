Andhra Pradesh to Get 13 More Districts from April as CM Jagan Reddy Approves Proposal

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to form 13 new districts in the coming week as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the formation of new districts after holding a review meeting on the reorganization.

The new districts will come into effect from April 4 and the total number of districts now will go up to 26. They are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR district, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuram, Sri Satyasai district, Kadapa, Annamayya district, Chittoor, Sri Balaji district.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, it was also decided that the felicitation of volunteers would be held on April 6 and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena would be implemented on April 8.

The Chief Minister said the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts. He instructed the officials to complete the identification of suitable land for the construction of new administrative buildings in new districts and added to ensure that there are at least 15 acres of land.

He instructed the officials to make sure the offices along with camp offices of the district collector and superintendent of police are in the same complex and said to select the best designs for those buildings. The Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to the construction of new buildings in the proposed districts where buildings were taken on a rental basis.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have received 16,600 suggestions and objections from the public regarding the new districts and said they were considered and added that district collectors made recommendations after holding discussions with the people and public representatives.

The officials said they have prepared the proposals for the formation and reorganisation of the new district administration after taking all issues including staff division, the six-point formula and also Presidential orders into consideration.

They said they have prepared a checklist to ensure all arrangements are on track and they have prepared new websites and new mechanisms for new districts and added that they have completed changes in the software accordingly. They also said that handbooks containing information on new districts were also prepared. They informed the Chief Minister that they have finalised the offices and camp offices of District Collector and SPs in the new districts and added that government buildings were selected as far as possible and private buildings were taken on lease where government buildings were not available.

