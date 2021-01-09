Andhra Pradesh Writes to State Election Commission to Resume Panchayat Polls Post Covid-19 Vaccination

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das wrote to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, that the halted rural local body elections could be resumed once the total vaccination programme along with coronavirus management is allowed to proceed unhindered on Friday.

"Once this disaster is tackled with vaccination, state would agree to any schedule of resumption of the halted local election process. In view of the wellbeing of the people of Andhra Pradesh, the SEC may consider the request of state government," wrote Das.

He highlighted that most functionaries of the state government would be engaged in the massive vaccination operation, being undertaken by the Ministry of Health, Government of India.

Das reiterated that the state government has utmost regard for the democratic process, allegedly halted by the State Election Commission in view of Covid, which it would like to complete in a proper, free and fair manner.

The senior most AP Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer presented the government's difficulty in holding the elections in view of the invocation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act by the Union Government.

"Subsequent to the above invocation of the disaster act, Covid management is being undertaken with the guidance of Union Government," he added.