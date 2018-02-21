Andhra Pradesh’s IAS Officers’ Body Condemns ‘Threats’ by YSR Congress MP

After the alleged assault on Delhi’s chief secretary, the IAS officers association of Andhra Pradesh has taken strong exception to threats made out to a senior bureaucrat by YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy.Reddy had allegedly threatened vindictive action against IAS officer Satish Chandra, special chief secretary to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The MP had said “action will be taken (against Chandra) when YSRCP comes to power”.Calling the threat against a civil servant deplorable, the association appealed to all political parties to desist from irresponsible behavior that demoralises civil servants.Reddy, however, stood by the remarks. Speaking to CNN News18, he said, "I reiterate that four officials are blatantly violating civil services conduct rule under which they are bound by Constitution. They are working for the personal interests of the Chief Minister and not for the public.”“They are being used to lure our MLA's and helping ruling party in defections. I am ready to fight any legal battle," he added.The IAS officers’ association also condemned the alleged assault on Delhi’s chief secretary by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The association has extended their support and demanded speedy legal action and immediate arrest of all the perpetrators.