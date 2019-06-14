Andhra Pradesh's Special Category Status, Bifurcation Issues Make up Governor's Address in Assembly

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday addressed a joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi. His speech touched upon several key issues, including problems related to the state’s bifurcation, its special category status, revenue deficit, and various assurances given when the Congress-led UPA-2 government was in power at the Centre.

“Transparency and accountability will be the key priorities for the AP government. Hence, we have decided to allow the CBI into the state to take up various corruption and other cases also. For more transparency, we are planning to establish a judicial commission as well. Each and every tender will be sent to it for a thorough inquiry; only after that will they be implemented,” said Narasimhan.

The Governor also said that Jaganmohan Reddy's government will implement all welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries in the state irrespective of their caste, creed and religion on a saturation basis. The government will also plan for a delivery mechanism of welfare schemes at the village level by recruiting four lakh volunteers. Village secretariats will also be established for the convenience of locals to get government benefits.

Narasimhan said that Reddy's government will implement its ‘Navaratnalu’ (nine welfare schemes) as soon as possible. For their welfare, Rs 12,500 will be given to farmers in the state as a part of YSR Raithu Bharosa scheme. Moreover, the State Farmers’ Commission will also be established. Among the proposed schemes are interest-free loans for farmers and free digging of borewells.

“Pension of Rs 10,500 will be given to kidney patients in the state, YSR Arogya Sri (health scheme) will be implemented for people earning below Rs 5 lakh. The Polavaram project will be completed as early as possible, providing irrigation and drinking water to the people,” he said.