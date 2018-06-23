English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Andhra Pradesh Will be Torn Apart if 'Monkey Gangs' Come to Power: CM Naidu
He alleged that people of the country were facing hardships because of demonetisation and implementation of GST.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Reuters)
Amaravati: Criticising his political opponents, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh would be torn apart if "monkey gangs", making countless promises that could not be fulfilled, come to power in the state after the assembly polls scheduled next year.
He was addressing anganwadi teachers, who came to thank him for enhancing their salaries, at his residence, a release from the Telugu Desam Party said.
"Some people are promising a lot of things, which cannot be fulfilled. The state will be torn apart if such monkey gangs come to power," Naidu said.
Development would continue only if one party was voted to power in successive elections, he said.
The Chief Minister asked the anganwadi teachers to spread word in the villages that the state would have a future only if "Chandranna" (Chandrababus nickname) remained in power.
He alleged that people of the country were facing hardships because of demonetisation and implementation of GST.
"The centre has destroyed the agricultural sector as well," he alleged.
Naidu claimed that he created a lot of wealth in the state during last four years of TDP government as a result of which there was happiness in society, despite the Centre not extending any cooperation to the state.
"If you all stand by me, there will not be any opposition left and the state's progress will continue. If you all vote and help us (TDP) win all 25 Lok Sabha seats (in general elections next year), we will be in a position to decide who becomes the Prime Minister and we can demand and get things done," the TDP supremo said.
Minister for Women and Child Development Paritala Sunitha and officials of the department were also present on the occassion.
Also Watch
He was addressing anganwadi teachers, who came to thank him for enhancing their salaries, at his residence, a release from the Telugu Desam Party said.
"Some people are promising a lot of things, which cannot be fulfilled. The state will be torn apart if such monkey gangs come to power," Naidu said.
Development would continue only if one party was voted to power in successive elections, he said.
The Chief Minister asked the anganwadi teachers to spread word in the villages that the state would have a future only if "Chandranna" (Chandrababus nickname) remained in power.
He alleged that people of the country were facing hardships because of demonetisation and implementation of GST.
"The centre has destroyed the agricultural sector as well," he alleged.
Naidu claimed that he created a lot of wealth in the state during last four years of TDP government as a result of which there was happiness in society, despite the Centre not extending any cooperation to the state.
"If you all stand by me, there will not be any opposition left and the state's progress will continue. If you all vote and help us (TDP) win all 25 Lok Sabha seats (in general elections next year), we will be in a position to decide who becomes the Prime Minister and we can demand and get things done," the TDP supremo said.
Minister for Women and Child Development Paritala Sunitha and officials of the department were also present on the occassion.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Ranbir Kapoor Tie the Knot With Alia Bhatt in 2020? Here is the Actor's Answer
- Gaurav Kalra: The Tweet of Tendulkar
- West Indies Hope Night Time is Right Time to Win Back Fans
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral