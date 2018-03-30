Andhra Students Look to Pick up the Slack as Political Deadlock Over Special Status Continues

As the political deadlock continues over the issue of Special Category Status, the people of Andhra Pradesh have decided to take the lead in the fight against the Centre.Various organisations fighting for the cause are uniting and preparing for protests in the coming days.One such effort is the Joint Action Committee formed by students from seven university unions and other youth organisations. By April end, the JAC plans to expand its reach to all districts and go to the mandal level.“Every Telugu person was affected with the bifurcation. What has been the support from Centre is unclear. Everyone who wants to work is disturbed. The situation is that we all are ready to come out on streets and protest to demand what was promised to us,” said Krishna, a student.Chalasani Srinivas, head of the Vibhajana Hamila Sadhana Samithi, which is also a part of the JAC, said that the issue will become a massive people’s movement."Everyone is doing politics for selfish gains. If genuine demands of people are not addressed, then the struggle will turn into a massive movement. As a first step, all student and youth organisations have united under JAC. Next, we plan to rope in lawyers, employees and eventually everyone in the state. There is growing anger and disappointment," she said.The JAC has also appealed to all the people in the state to wear black ribbons as a mark of protest against the unfulfilled promises on April 5.With assembly elections in the state just one year away, political parties too are bringing in intellectuals, middle-class people, employees, youth, and are calling for a collective fight.Telugu cinema industry has also extended support to Chandrababu Naidu and has decided to show their protest by wearing black badges. To express solidarity, all government officials have also decided to work an extra hour.