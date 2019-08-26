Andhra to Have 4 Capitals Instead of Amaravati? BJP MP Claims Jagan Reddy Has Told Centre About Plan

Hyderabad: The debate over the shifting of Andhra Pradesh capital from Amaravati picked up pace on Sunday after it was revealed that Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to announce four capital cities for the state.

Amid an ongoing tussle between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the TDP over the construction of new capital, BJP MP TG Venkatesh said that Reddy has already informed the Centre about Amaravati losing its state capital title.

Venkatesh said Reddy is contemplating to establish capitals in Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Guntur and Kadapa in a bid to decentralise the development of the state across all regions.

“We had earlier urged Jagan Reddy to make Amravati a free zone for development and sought decentralisation of powers, setting up of industries and IT companies in all other areas,” he said, adding that the move will be hailed by the people of Andhra.

The BJP MP also criticised Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allowing water of Godavari river to be diverted towards Andhra Pradesh. “Those who go ahead with Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans will get destroyed,” he said during a program in Kurnool on Sunday.

However, Venkatesh also cautioned the chief minister against stalling the Polavaram project which was conceptualised by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and later N Chandrababu Naidu during his days as the chief minister. “If the present government decides to stall the Polavaram project, it would give an opportunity to the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu to unite and gain strength from where they are at present," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.