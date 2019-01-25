English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Women to get Rs 10,000 And a Phone, Jagan's Party Calls it Naidu's 'Note for Vote Policy'
About 93 lakh members of self-help groups would benefit from the new scheme, which would cost the government Rs 9,400 crore.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Amaravati: Ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a welfare scheme for women self-help groups (SHGs) under the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) programme.
Introducing the scheme at the “Pasupu-Kumkum” meeting in Amaravathi, Naidu said Rs 10,000 and a smart phone will be given to each of the women who are part of these SHGs.
He said the money will be paid in three installments and all the cheques will be given in the first week of February.
While the first installment of Rs 2,500 can be withdrawn almost immediately, an amount of Rs 3,000 will be given by February-end and the last installment of Rs 4,000 in April, when election would be round the corner.
“I want to protect the self-respect of women. Being a brother I am trying to help them. We don’t have enough money, but are ready to borrow to help our sisters,” Naidu said amid loud cheers from women present at the gathering.
According to government estimates, there are about 93 lakh women registered under the DWACRA programme across the state. The government is likely to spend about Rs 9,400 crore on the new scheme.
Since 2014, the Naidu government has spent Rs 21,116 crore in the form of money transfers to these women and interest waivers on loans of the self-help groups.
Naidu will organise similar meetings in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam to introduce the new scheme.
While TDP leaders are hopeful the new scheme will elicit a good response from the electorate, the main opposition YSRCP, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, has described it as a “note for vote” policy.
