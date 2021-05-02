Andipatti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Andipatti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

198. Andipatti (अंधिपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Andipatti is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.62%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,772 eligible electors, of which 1,36,644 were male, 1,40,094 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Andipatti in 2021 is 1025.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,53,826 eligible electors, of which 1,26,499 were male, 1,27,308 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,097 eligible electors, of which 1,04,933 were male, 1,04,164 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Andipatti in 2016 was 63. In 2011, there were 1,313.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thangatamilselvam of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mookaiah.L of DMK by a margin of 30,196 votes which was 15.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thangatamilselvan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mookaiah.L of DMK by a margin of 21,031 votes which was 12.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 198. Andipatti Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 22 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Andipatti are: S Kamatchi (BSP), A Maharajan (DMK), A Logirajan (AIADMK), C Kanivel (AMPK), S Gunasekaran (MNM), M Kumaran (MIPA), S Govindharaj (AIMGRMMK), Balamurugan (NDPSI), A Veluchamy (APTADMK), Jeyakumar (NTK), R Jeyakumar (AMMK), M Easwaran (IND), K Kasendran Alias Gajendran (IND), M Divakar (IND), P Panivuraja (IND), P Pandidurai (IND), Mariyammal (IND), M Raghunathan (IND), Velmani (IND), V Jeyakodi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.3%, while it was 81.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 198. Andipatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 256 polling stations.

EXTENT:

198. Andipatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Theni district of Tamil Nadu: Andipatti Taluk Uthamapalayam Taluk (Part) Keelagudalur, Narayanathevanpatti and Vannathiparai RF villages. Kamayagoundanpatti (TP), Gudalur (TP) and Highwavys (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Theni.

The total area covered by Andipatti is 1418 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Andipatti is: 9°46’39.0"N 77°27’42.1"E.

