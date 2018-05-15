GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Anekal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Shivanna Wins

Live election result of 177 Anekal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Anekal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anekal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Shivanna Wins
Live election result of 177 Anekal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Anekal MLA.
Anekal (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 3,48,106 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,84,795 are male, 1,63,228 female and 79 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 88.33 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC B.Shivanna Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC11389450.02%B.Shivanna
BJP10526746.24%A . Narayanaswamy
BSP29321.29%G.Srinivas
NOTA21150.93%Nota
CPI(M)14250.63%D.Mahasdesh
AIMEP4810.21%Munikrishanappa
IND4360.19%C. Naryanaswami
IND2470.11%V.Manjunath
IND2290.10%A. Narayanaswamy
RPS2160.09%Muniyallamma.M
SJPA1780.08%Venkateshappa
BPJP1320.06%Y.Ravindra
IND1250.05%Amaresh.Y

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,182 votes (21.55%) securing 56.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.89%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,862 votes (7.08%) registering 44.82% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.99%.

Check the table below for Anekal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You