Angamaly Candidate List: Key Contests in Angamaly Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Angamaly Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Angamaly seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Roji M John of INC won from this seat beating Benny Moonjely of JDS by a margin of 9,186 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Advocate Jose Thettayil of JDS won from this this constituency defeating Advocate Johny Nelloor of KECJ by a margin of 7,170 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Angamaly Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Angamaly constituency are: Jose Thettayil of JD(S), Roji M. John of CONG, K. V. Sabu of BJP