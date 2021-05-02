Angamaly Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Angamaly Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

75. Angamaly (अंगमाली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Angamaly is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,77,927 eligible electors, of which 87,921 were male, 90,003 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Angamaly in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,63,696 eligible electors, of which 81,430 were male, 82,266 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,370 eligible electors, of which 76,774 were male, 75,596 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Angamaly in 2016 was 166. In 2011, there were 120.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Roji M John of INC won in this seat by defeating Benny Moonjely of JDS by a margin of 9,186 votes which was 6.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Advocate Jose Thettayil of JDS won in this seat defeating Advocate Johny Nelloor of KECJ by a margin of 7,170 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 49.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 75. Angamaly Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Angamaly are: Adv Jose Thettayil (JDS), Adv K V Sabu (BJP), Stalin Nikathithara (BSP), Roji M John (INC), Jothilakshmi (SUCOIC), Martin Paul (IND), Velayudhan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.11%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.19%, while it was 81.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 75. Angamaly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 144. In 2011 there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

75. Angamaly constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Angamaly Municipality and Ayyampuzha, Kalady, Karukutty, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Manjapra, Mookkannoor, Parakkadavu and Thuravoor Panchayats in Aluva Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Angamaly is 425 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Angamaly is: 10°13’41.2"N 76°29’56.4"E.

