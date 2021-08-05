Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the residents of Uttar Pradesh are so upset with the incumbent BJP government that SP may win 400 assembly seats in 2022 assembly polls. The ruling party will not easily find candidates on all the seats, he added.

“Till now we were claiming to win 350 plus seats in the 2022 state assembly polls in the state but now people are so upset with the BJP that Samajwadi Party might get 400 seats. People are unhappy with the BJP and they will not find candidates on all the seats. The BJP has oppressed and harassed Brahmins, Dalits, and Muslims in the state,” Yadav said while addressing a press conference before starting the Cycle Yatra from SP headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday.

Even today the BJP people are inaugurating the work done during the SP government, they didn’t work at all and now themselves are confused while trying to confuse the people, he added.

Responding to claims made by the BJP government on UP being the top state in the country, Akhilesh Yadav said, “the government claims to be number one in the advertisements, however, they have made the state number one in malnutrition, dead bodies on the banks of Ganga, taking off shroud from the dead bodies, unable to give oxygen to the people of the state and in rising unemployment in the state. The state has also become number one in beating youth who ask for employment, in crimes against women, in deaths in absence of proper medical treatment and also in non-compliance of the Honourable Court.”

The Samajwadi Party will kick off a ‘Cycle Yatra’ in all districts of Uttar Pradesh today to highlight issues like price rise, farm laws, and poor law and order during the current BJP government. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will paddle for six kilometres — from Samajwadi Party Headquarters at 19 Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow to Janeshwar Mishra Park at 10 am to protest over price rise, unemployment, farm laws, and the law and order situation in the state. His wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, will flag off the cycle yatra in Kannauj.

Starting from the party office, the cycle yatra will reach the Janeshwar Mishra Park via Loreto Chauraha, Kalidas Chauraha, Jiamau, 1090 Chauraha, Jaiprakash Narayan International Center, Sheroes Cafe, CMS School Chauraha and Dayal Chauraha. SP workers from Lucknow and other districts gathered in huge numbers outside SP headquarters on Thursday morning to participate in the Cycle Yatra.

