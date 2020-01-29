Take the pledge to vote

Angered by Prashant Kishor's Attack on Nitish Kumar, JDU Leader Compares Poll Strategist to Coronavirus

Alok's reaction came a day after Kishor revolted against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, charging him with having 'lied' about his induction into the party

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Angered by Prashant Kishor's Attack on Nitish Kumar, JDU Leader Compares Poll Strategist to Coronavirus
File photo of Prashant Kishor. (PTI)

Patna: As the gap widens between Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor, a JDU leader on Wednesday compared the election strategist-turned-politician to the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 130 people in China and has affected several across the world.

"This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," party leader Ajay Alok said.

Alok's reaction came a day after Kishor revolted against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, charging him with having "lied" about his induction into the party and questioning if it was tantamount to admitting capitulation before the BJP.

In his first direct attack on the JD(U) national president, Kishor, who joined the party in September 2018 and was elevated to the rank of its national vice-president just weeks later, lashed out at Kumar for saying that he was inducted into the party at the instance of Union Home Minister and the then BJP chief Amit Shah.

Kumar had made the comment earlier on Tuesday in response to queries by scribes about the attack by Kishor on Twitter against Shah and its possible impact on the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP as also his working for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi where the NDA partners are contesting the February 8 assembly polls together.

