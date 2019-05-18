Angry Kirron Kher Wants to 'Punch' Opponent Claiming Credit for Her Work in Pamphlet

As the Lok Sabha election nears its end, with the final phase just a day away, emotions of the candidates are on a high. In a most recent incident of heated expression, actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher lost her cool over a pamphlet being circulated by her Congress rival Pawan Kumar Bansal.According to a report in The Indian Express, the leader threatened to punch her opponent for distributing a pamphlet allegedly listing her "false" achievements.The sitting Chandigarh MP, was quoted as saying, “Mainu inna gussa charhdaa hai, ik maaran ghassun agle tey (I feel so angry that I feel like punching him).”Kher had also shared a video on Twitter responding to the claims made in the pamphlet, which was distributed with the newspapers in the city on Saturday. Calling it a "giri hui harkat" (a mean trick), she tore the pamphlet at the end of the video.Taking on Bansal, Kher said, “Will have to believe that no one can compete with you in telling lies. In today’s newspapers these pamphlets you are sending out against me, you are trying to take credit for every developmental work done by me in the last five years for the city and people of Chandigarh. I could have also got pamphlets distributed against you because what you did and what you did not... not just Chandigarh but the entire country knows.”She further said, “Isliye haar aapko dikh rahi hai to ye giri hui harkat karna band karen” (You can see that you are going to lose, so this mean trick but you better stop this).The pamphlet asserted that her achievements, including construction of dwelling units under PMAY, conversion of residential property from leasehold to freehold, were false. It listed 18 claims and 25 failures of the MP.Bansal, who laughed off the "punch" remark, said, “What is giri hui harkat in this. Is asking legitimate questions a despicable act? I expected a reply on all these issues, but she didn’t have any answers because she knows that she is harping on falsehoods.”Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Kher in connection with a public meeting in her favor, chaired by her husband Anupam Kher, without the permission, on May 16. Earlier, this month, she was pulled up by EC after she shared a video on Twitter in which children were seen campaigning for her.Bansal was also served a notice following complaint of a video clip showing his wife Madhu Bansal, addressing the players including new voters and minor children in Chandigarh and urging them to vote for Congress.