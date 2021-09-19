'Anguished at Events in Last 5 Months': Capt Amarinder's Final Letter to Sonia Gandhi Before Abdicating CM Throne

Hours before submitting resignation to the Governor, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said he was anguished at the political events in the last five months and added that the developments were not based on Punjab’s national imperatives and concerns. He had also apprised the Congress president of his decision to resign while expressing anguish at the political crisis going on in the state in the last few months.

“I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the State, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all,” Captain Amarinder Singh said in the letter.

Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates | In Letter to Sonia Gandhi, Capt Said ‘Anguished’ Over Events of Past 5 Months; No Consensus on CM

Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, had put in his papers after speaking to the party president and shortly before a crucial meeting of the CLP here on Satruday evening. He had later launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, describing his bete noire, a cricketer-turned-politician, as a “total disaster".

The former CM also raised geopolitical and security concerns regarding the bordering state and added that he is satisfied at having done his best for people as the CM.

“(Punjab) has many geo-political and other internal security concerns, which I tried to handle effectively without any compromise…the people of Punjab are looking up to the Indian National Congress for its mature and effective public policies, which not only reflect upon good politics, but also address the concerns of the common man that are specific to this border State,” the CM wrote in the letter.

In a veiled attack at Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said that the party’s understanding of recent political developments in the state were “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns".

Captain Amarinder also highlighted his contribution for the party and challenges he faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 89.2% poll promise were fulfilled by his government made ahead of the 2017 election.

“Not only I established the rule of law, and ensured transparent governance, but maintained ethical conduct even in management of political affairs, winning 8 out of 13 seats in the Parliament Elections in 2019 and the PRI and ULB Elections decisively,” he said.

“The State is today nearly free from the pandemic, and persistent efforts are continuing not only to improve health infrastructure, but also to provide due care to the deserving people free of cost to prevent the much anticipated third wave,” he added.

He also defended his administration and track record from the charges made by the rivals- including those on the 2015 sacrilege case and subsequent police action, the electricity tariff controversy and the farmers’ protests.

Singh has been accused by Navjot Sidhu of a delay in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege case. The case is related to the desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing incidents in Faridkot in 2015. Sidhu has been critical of the former CM on this issue, particularly after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in April, quashed a probe into the case, a report in NDTV said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here