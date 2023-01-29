Anil Antony Calls BBC 'Repeat Offender' Which Questioned India's Territorial Integrity

Former Union Defence Minister A K Antony’s son, Anil on Sunday termed BBC news channel as a ”repeat offender,” who in the past has questioned India’s territorial integrity.

Anil’s statement comes days after his comments against the controversial documentary by the channel on 2002 Gujarat riots, which has created a political storm in the country.

Anil Antony, on his Twitter handle, continued his tirade against the British broadcaster by posting examples of its ”past shenanigans”, like publishing truncated maps of India without Kashmir.

In his tweet, in which he tagged senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Anil also took a dig at the grand old party by terming the BBC as a ”perfect ally” for the ”current INC” and its partners.

”Some past shenanigans of BBC, repeat offenders questioning India’s territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests indeed, and perfect allies for the current @INCIndia and partners. @Jairam_Ramesh @SupriyaShrinate,” he tweeted.

Ramesh had recently taken a swipe at Anil by accusing him, without directly naming him, of ”ignoring” his duties towards the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Without taking names, Ramesh had also drawn a comparison between former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy’s son and Anil Antony, saying while one is a ”Bharat yatri” who is walking barefoot to unite the nation, the other is ”revelling in his day in the sun”.

Earlier this week, Anil had opposed the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western state by saying that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would ”undermine” the country’s sovereignty.

In a tweet, Anil said despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the ”brain behind the Iraq war,” (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedent.

Following an uproar over his tweet opposing the documentary, Anil had resigned from his posts in KPCC Digital Media and AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.

He had said that his decision was prompted by the ”intolerant calls” for him to retract or change his tweet and the ”abuses” — from even within the party — against him on social media.

Anil, however, said he would continue to be a Congressman as he was not giving up the primary membership of the party.

Following his resignation, the Congress in Kerala also came down heavily on Anil over his tweet against the BBC documentary, by saying that those with different opinions may seek other avenues.

Congress leaders in the southern state were of the view that Anil took a stand contrary to the proclaimed policies of the grand old party.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the CM of that state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a ”propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a ”colonial mindset”.

The Centre had last week directed the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

