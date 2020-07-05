Anil Baluni, BJP National Media Head, to Get Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate Bungalow

New Delhi: The government has allotted a Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, currently occupied by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, to the BJP's national media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry had on July 1 cancelled the allotment of the bungalow to Gandhi, saying that she was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG security cover.

The government has asked the Congress general secretary to vacate the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow by August 1. "Priyanka Gandhi's bungalow has been allotted to Anil Baluni following his request. He will get possession of the bungalow once the Congress leader vacates it," the official said.

Sources said Baluni had made a request for a change of his residence on health grounds. He was treated for cancer sometime ago. Though he has recovered, he has been advised to follow a number of precautions. His current residence was deemed not fully suitable for him, they said.

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

The ministry official had said that the Congress general secretary, who is in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate the bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.